Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Prudential stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,962. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prudential by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prudential by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

