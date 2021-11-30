Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

