Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 16.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.38. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

