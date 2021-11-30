Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

