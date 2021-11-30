Prudential Financial Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URBN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.