Prudential Financial Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,585,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,465,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.