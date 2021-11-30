Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

