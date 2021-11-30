Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,979 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

