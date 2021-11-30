Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,868 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $963,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML by 11.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $850,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $815.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.74. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $433.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.