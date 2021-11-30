Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after acquiring an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE NTR opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

