Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

