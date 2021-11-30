Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 71,787 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

