Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 47,317 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

