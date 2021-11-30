Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

NASDAQ:PSC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

