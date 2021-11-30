Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

UMH stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

