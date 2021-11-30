Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 77,228 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 260.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,827,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

