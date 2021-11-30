Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

