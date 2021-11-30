Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Dorian LPG worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $501.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

