Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of BCC opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

