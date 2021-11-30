Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 463,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after buying an additional 134,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

