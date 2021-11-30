Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

