Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 2.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 16,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

