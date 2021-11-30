Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 721.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. 63,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

