Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,807. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

