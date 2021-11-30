Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Up 278.6% in November

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PRED stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -1.46.
Predictive Technology Group Company Profile
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.