Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Up 278.6% in November

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRED stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.