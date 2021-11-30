Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Trading Up 11.6%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

