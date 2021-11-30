PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $696.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.03 or 0.07783769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00356015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.44 or 0.00999936 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00407905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00409847 BTC.

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,062,898 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

