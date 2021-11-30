Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Purchases 27,251 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $185,579.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. 71,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,526. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.