Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Acquires $76,182.73 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. 71,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $430.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

