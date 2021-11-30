Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 238,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

