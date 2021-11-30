Poolz Finance Price Reaches $14.10 on Major Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $41.86 million and $2.58 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.10 or 0.00024641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.