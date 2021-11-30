Polianta Ltd Sells 21,400 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Antero Resources by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 233,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Antero Resources by 25.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

