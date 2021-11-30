Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,900 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.