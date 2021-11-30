Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after acquiring an additional 264,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.57 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

