Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SLM by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after buying an additional 637,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,366,000 after buying an additional 606,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.