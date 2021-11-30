Polianta Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

PPL opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

