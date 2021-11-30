Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 58,761 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,761 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 47.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

MA stock opened at $323.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $317.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average of $359.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

