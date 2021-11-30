Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $687.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $631.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

