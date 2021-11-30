Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.