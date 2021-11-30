Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 129.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.