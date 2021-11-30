PlatON (LAT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $411.48 million and $31.40 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlatON has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,253,445,061 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.