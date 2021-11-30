Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading Down 8.3%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 7,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 502,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

