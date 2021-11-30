Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.18.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.