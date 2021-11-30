Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,923.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $882,980.07 and approximately $8,923.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003768 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

