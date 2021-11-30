Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

