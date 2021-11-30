Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,285. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

