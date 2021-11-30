Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

