Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

