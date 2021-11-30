Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PGAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 116,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

