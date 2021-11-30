Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PGAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 116,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
Petrogress Company Profile
