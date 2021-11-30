PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 75.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PetroChina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

